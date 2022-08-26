Nepra chairman visits CLF’s Emergency Room at PIMS

ISLAMABAD PR – Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi has visited the CLF’s Emergency Room at PIMS and praised the paperless, automated model of care implemented by the foundation.

“I came to know about the CLF’s cause under NEPRA’s ‘Power with Prosperity’ initiative. Now that I have witnessed their work, I am quite impressed,” said Tauseef. He added that CLF is driving meaningful progress when it comes to child health in Pakistan. “I am looking forward to the growth of their network across the country,” said chairman NEPRA. It is worth adding here that NEPRA’s ‘Power with Prosperity’ drive is facilitating the power sector players to invest in the social uplift projects in the communities they’re working with.

On the occasion, Director PIMS Dr. Khalid Masud informed the chairman NEPRA that the upgraded children’s ER at PIMS is a result of a robust public-private partnership. “Under the PPP initiative, the ER’s area was expanded to 5000 square feet and its capacity has been increased from 12 to 30 beds to serve more children,” said Khalid.

 

