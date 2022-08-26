Our Staff Reporter

OGDCL provides water pumps, food hampers to flood affectees in Sindh

KARACHI – In the wake of massive flash floods that wreak havoc in various parts of the country, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has continued its relief activities and provided water pumps to locals for draining flood water along with distribution of 80 food hampers among the flood affectees of Taluka and Hyderabad districts of Sindh.
Continuing the legacy of extending help in emergencies, natural catastrophes and disasters, OGDCL has played a key role in providing immediate relief to affected communities in the wake of torrential rains and flash floods during the monsoon season.
Being a responsible Corporate, the company responded to the calamity by mobilizing its own resources distributed 80 food hampers among the flood victims in Kunnar area of Taluka and Hyderabad districts under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. Furthermore, the company also handed over water pumps to notables of the local community around OGDCL Kunnar OIL Field for draining the flood water. Regional and Field Authorities of OGDCL distributed the relief items at the company’s Kunnar Oil Field.
Earlier, the company had provided Rs. 20 million to DG PDMA Baluchistan for flood affected families. In addition, medicines amounting to Rs. 2 million have also been delivered to authorities of district Jhal Magsi for flood affectees. Recently, in June 2022, OGDCL had provided medicines to authorities of district Dera Bugti to cope up the Cholera outbreak.

