APP

PAF appoints AVM Aurangzeb Ahmed as new spokesperson

Islamabad   –   The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday appoint­ed Air Vice Mar­shal Aurangzeb Ahmed as Director General Public Re­lations (Pakistan Air Force). Air Vice Marshal Aurang­zeb Ahmed was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992, said a PAF media re­lease. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirements & Development) at Air Headquarters, Islam­abad. He holds Master’s degrees in Military Arts from China and National Security & War Studies from National Defence Univer­sity, Islamabad. The Air Officer has served as Directing Staff and faculty member at National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties in Saudi Ara­bia as Contingent Commander of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex team. He is a recipi­ent of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

More Stories
Islamabad

Government declares state of emergency amid ‘unprecedented’ rains, flooding

Islamabad

Imran fears knockout on technical grounds

International

Bilawal welcomes $1b Saudi govt investment

Islamabad

COAS orders troops to render all possible support to flood victims

National

Around 19 dams washed away in Killa Abdullah, Chaman

Islamabad

PM cancels London trip to visit Sukkur today

National

Maj Gen Muhammad Aneeq ur Rehman assumes charge of DG ANF

Islamabad

Gill files post-arrest bail petition

Islamabad

SC sets aside Manzoor Wassan’s disqualification to contest elections

Multan

Yazdani Gilani announces support to ex-PM’s son in NA-157 by-polls

1 of 11,429

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More