PAF appoints AVM Aurangzeb Ahmed as new spokesperson

Islamabad – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday appoint­ed Air Vice Mar­shal Aurangzeb Ahmed as Director General Public Re­lations (Pakistan Air Force). Air Vice Marshal Aurang­zeb Ahmed was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992, said a PAF media re­lease. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirements & Development) at Air Headquarters, Islam­abad. He holds Master’s degrees in Military Arts from China and National Security & War Studies from National Defence Univer­sity, Islamabad. The Air Officer has served as Directing Staff and faculty member at National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties in Saudi Ara­bia as Contingent Commander of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex team. He is a recipi­ent of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).