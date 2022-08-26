News Desk

Pak army officers, federal cabinet to donate one month’s salary to flood relief fund

Pakistan Army officers and all members of the federal cabinet announced to donate one month’s salary to the flood relief fund.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said on Thursday that “All General Officers of the Pakistan Army (all Brigadiers, Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals, and Generals) have donated one month’s pay to go towards relief and humanitarian aid/ration packages for flood-affected families in Pakistan”.

On the other hand, all the members of the federal cabinet have announced that they will donate one month’s salary to the flood victims.

