Pakistan-India confrontation intensifies

ISLAMABAD – Confrontation between Pakistan and India has intensified amid violations by India along the frontiers and inside

the occupied Kashmir.

On Thursday Pakistan categorically rejected India’s purported disclosure of the highly irresponsible incident of firing of a rogue supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on 9 March and reiterated its demand for a joint probe.

“As expected, the measures taken by India in the aftermath of the incident and the subsequent findings and punishments handed by the so-called internal Court of Inquiry are totally unsatisfactory, deficient and inadequate,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed.

India has been responding defiantly to Pakistan at the diplomatic level and seems least interested in improving the situation. Practically, India is violating the international rules and norms to put the regional peace at risk.

India has for years maintained the rigid position that it would hold no talks with Pakistan, until the issue of “cross-border terrorism” is resolved. Pakistan on the other hand is ready for result-oriented talks any time. Indian spokespersons have been hurling illogical allegations to discredit Pakistan.

Pakistan has made it impossible for anyone to use its soil for cross-border terrorism. In a similar vein, India would do well to address the local frustration and disenfranchisement of the Kashmiris and avoid hard-handedness.

Pakistan’s actions in order to promote peace along bordering regions and channel more resources toward addressing common domestic economic, security, and environmental challenges.

On its part, in November 2021, Pakistan granted India permission to transport wheat and essential pharmaceutical supplies to Afghanistan for “exceptional” humanitarian purposes and extended that provision for two more months. This significant move could encapsulate the first tangible demonstration of east-west connectivity.

These positive developments could have been derailed by India’s BrahMos missile crash on Pakistani territory in March 2022. Instead, Islamabad decided to dial down the rhetoric around the incident and adopt military restraint. Sensationalism could have generated intense public pressure to retaliate, and a rushed military response could have led to a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia.

Kashmir remains the most salient issue and a potential flashpoint. It would also suit India’s regional interests to reciprocate Pakistan’s actions in order to promote peace along bordering regions and channel more resources toward addressing common domestic economic, security, and environmental challenges.

FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said the that they had seen India’s announcement of the findings of an internal Court of Inquiry regarding the incident of firing of a rogue supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on 9 March, 2022 and the decision to terminate the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers reportedly found responsible for the reckless incident.

The spokesperson said Pakistan reiterated its demand that the Indian government must immediately provide specific responses to the queries raised by Pakistan after the incident and accedes to its call for a joint probe.

“India has not only failed to respond to Pakistan’s demand for a joint inquiry, but has also evaded the questions raised by Pakistan regarding the command and control system in place in India, the safety and security protocols and the reason for India’s delayed admission of the missile launch,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that systemic loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in the handling of strategic weapons could not be covered up beneath the veneer of individual human error.

“If indeed India has nothing to hide then it must accept Pakistan’s demand for a joint probe in the spirit of transparency,” he stressed.

The imprudent Indian action of March 9, 2022 had jeopardised peace and security environment of the entire region. Pakistan’s demonstration of exemplary restraint was a testament of our systemic maturity and abiding commitment to peace as a responsible nuclear state, he added.

Pakistan has also rejected Islamophobia in India where the Muslims have been discriminated. Pakistan has also been raising voice against the human rights violations in Indian in general and occupied Kashmir in particular.

Defence Analyst Abdullah Gul said India has been exposed in last three years since its unilateral and illegal move of abrogating article 370 and 35-A.

He said the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has completely changed. “After 5th August, 2019, the international media that never speak regarding Indian atrocities in Kashmir valley before has been highlighting Indian brutal policies and grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K,” he mentioned.

Gul said the world is keeping mum on the Kashmir issue as India claims itself as a strategic ally of the United States.