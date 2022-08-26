News Desk

Pakistan senior football team selection process begins from August 27

The selection process for the formation of Pakistan senior football team will start from tomorrow (August 27), said PFF Normalization Committee member Shahid Niaz Khokhar.

“In the first phase, 90 players have been invited, that included the players nominated by the qualified coaches while their past performances were also kept in mind. The players will be shortlisted after evaluating their performance and fitness of the players during the training camp,” said Shahid.

The NC member further said that after Pakistan’s suspension ends, the FIFA-appointed PFF Normalization Committee is eager to resume domestic and international activities as soon as possible. The training camp is in progress for the preparation of SAFF Women’s Football Championship.

On the other hand, after a long time, the Normalization Committee is in close contact with friendly countries to host international matches in the country. Before any final decision, the selection process has been started to form the national football team, Shahid asserted.

