Past in Perspective

Superstition is to religion what astrology is to astronomy the mad daughter of a wise mother. These daughters have too long dominated the earth.

–Voltaire

Astrology consists of the interpretation of the influence of stars and planets on earthly affair and humans. In previous times, it was almost indistinguishable from astronomy. Its origins can be dated back to Mesopotamia after which is spread through India but developed the most during the Greek civilisation during the Hellenistic period. According to tradition, the heavens are divided by 12 constellations of the zodiac and the bright starts that rise at intervals have a spiritual influence over human affairs. Astrology even amassed immense influence in Islamic culture through Arabic learning during the Middle Ages. China also placed particular emphasis on it and during the imperial times, standard practice was to have a horoscope cast for each newborn child so that all their decisive junctures of life could be determined. All through history and even now, in modern times, astrology holds a special place in people’s lives and is widely believed to influence personalities.