Pinewood Studios’ new sound stage honours Sean Connery

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE – The studios used for filming the James Bond franchise has named its new sound stage after late actor Sean Connery. Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire made the announcement to mark what would have been his 92nd birthday. The actor played the James Bond role seven times from 1962 and died in 2020. The franchise is marking its 60th year. His sons Jason and Stephane Connery said it was “a great honour” and “fitting considering the amount of time Sean spent at Pinewood”. Pinewood Studios said his “interpretation of the role helped establish the foundation for the success of the James Bond series”. Connery also featured in many other films shot at Pinewood from 1957 onwards, including Woman of Straw, The Russia House, Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves and Entrapment. Pinewood Group chairman Paul Golding said: “We are delighted to announce that one of our five new sound stages at Pinewood Studios will be named, The Sean Connery Stage.”