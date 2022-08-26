PM cancels London trip to visit Sukkur today

Global institutions pledge $500m for Pakistan’s flood victims.

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Thursday while considering the flood situation in the country, cancelled his visit to London where he planned to go to in­quire after his ailing granddaughter.

Earlier, the prime min­ister intended to fly to London after his two-day official visit to Qatar, but he decided to travel back to Islamabad to re­view the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas.

On his arrival here, the prime minister would chair a meeting wherein the officers of the Nation­al Disaster Management Authority and other de­partments would brief the prime minister on rescue and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Minis­ter for Information and Broadcasting Mar­riyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif will visit Sukkur on Friday to review flood rescue and relief activities.

“PM chaired Interna­tional Partners meet­ing for cooperation in flood rescue, relief, re­habilitation right after reaching Islamabad at the Economic Affairs Division ,” she said in a tweet on Thursday.

Marriyum said the National Disaster Man­agement Authority chairman and the rep­resentatives of provinces briefed the prime minister on flood relief and res­cue, and cash distributions updates. On the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, international organizations and financial institutions have announced an immediate aid of more than 500 million dollars for the flood victims of Pakistan.

According to Prime Minister Office, the representatives of international or­ganizations expressed full confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s im­mediate rehabilitation measures for the flood victims. The international institu­tions will ensure the transfer of funds during this week for Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif’s flood relief cash program under which 25,000 rupees will be given to each affected family.

Chairing an important meeting with the international partners in Islamabad on Thursday, regarding flood relief op­erations in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government is utilizing all its resources for relief and rescue operation in flood affected areas.

After the rescue, the government will work on the rehabilitation of the flood victims and the construction of the dam­aged infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in­formed the international partners about the flood disasters across the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine informed the Prime Min­ister about the emergency assistance of 350 million dollars from the World Bank. He especially praised the flood re­lief cash program of the Prime Minister. The World Bank will provide this aid in full by the end of this week. Apart from this, the World Bank will cooperate with Pakistan through a comprehensive plan for the restoration of infrastructure after the estimation of damages. The World Food Program, a subsidiary of the United Nations, announced an aid of 110 million dollars for the flood victims, while the Asian Development Bank announced 20 million dollars and UK Aid announced an immediate aid of 1.5 million pounds. UK Aid also announced 38 million pounds for medium and long-term projects for the rehabilitation of flood victims