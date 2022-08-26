PM rewards medal winners of CW Games

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday rewarded the medal-winning athletes, who represented Pakistan in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 and won laurels for the country.

The Prime Minister gave away cash prizes to the players including Arshad Nadeem, Nooh Dastagir Butt, Inam Butt, Shah Hussain, Sharif Tahir and several others at the special ceremony held here at the PM House.

The Prime Minister felicitated the players for raising the Pakistani flag in such a big platform. He also appreciated the performances of Pakistani athletes, who showed their dedication and hard work during the mega event, which helped them win international medals for their homeland. The entire nation is proud of these heroes and congratulates and respects them.

Shehbaz Sharif also distributed cash prizes among the athletes for showing immense progress. He met with every athlete one by one and congratulated them for their performance.

He expressed the confidence that the talented sportsmen would bring more laurels to the country and would continue to achieve success in their respective games. The PM said steps would be taken to hold sporting events at college and university levels to encourage the students get involved in healthy activities. In a tweet on his social media handle, the Prime Minister said he was honoured to host national players and athletes, who made the country proud by winning various medals in the Commonwealth Games. “Their hard work & devotion was exemplary. Today, I also announced the revival of the departmental sports, which was a long-standing demand,” he added.

Pakistan competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022. Pakistan had the best performance ever at the Commonwealth Games winning a total of eight medals at the sporting tournament. It won 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Arshad Nadeem won Pakistan’s first ever gold medal in Javelin Throw at the Commonwealth Games and the first Athletics gold medal since 1962. Nooh Dastgir Butt also won a gold medal in weightlifting in the over 109 kgs category. This was the best medal haul for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games since 1970. Overall Pakistan finished at 18 on the medal table out of 72 participating nations.

PM lifts ban on departmental sports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced to lift ban on departmental sports in the country. The ban was imposed by the previous government asking all public departments, corporations and autonomous bodies to stop their funding to sports teams in 30 different disciplines. The decision had led thousands jobless from the positions of departmental sports. After assuming the office, Shehbaz Sharif had pledged to restore the departmental sports with an aim to promote healthy games among the youth. He said Pakistani sportsmen, who bagged top positions in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games, had made the country proud and were an inspiration for the country’s youth.