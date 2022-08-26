News Desk

PM Shehbaz arrives in Sukkur to review flood relief operations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Sukkur to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas of Sindh.

Upon his arrival at Sukkur Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport, the prime minister was received by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

During the flight, the Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority briefed him on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operation.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the premier would make an aerial visit to Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji and Thari Mir Wah areas.

 

Later, the district administration of Sukkur and the representatives of the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) would brief the prime minister about the ongoing work for relief of the flood-stricken people and rehabilitation of the infrastructure.

He would also interact with the flood-affected people to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works. Later, the Sindh chief secretary and Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage would also apprise the prime minister of the destruction caused by the floods.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting on flood emergency said that flood victims of Sindh are living on roads.

Presiding over a session on flood emergency and relief, Shah stressed on the need for prompt purchase of ration to provide relief to the victims of flood disasters.

He directed for assessment of losses through the union councils and providing necessary items to the affected people.

