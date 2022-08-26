News Desk

PM Shehbaz forms flood relief committee

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday constituted a Flood Relief Committee.

The Prime Minister has formed a separate committee for the all four provinces, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will head the committee for Balochistan.

The committee of Balochistan will comprise of 12 members, while the committee for will be comprised of a 9-member committee and will be led by Zahid Akram Durrani, the 8-member committee of Sindh will be led by Syed Khurshid Shah.

The 6-member committee of Punjab will be led by Syed Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood. All four committees will play their role for the delivery of relief goods.

More Stories
National

Hanif Abbasi emerges as next ‘critic’ of his party’s govt after Abid Sher

National

Rains cause heaviest floods in Pakistan’s history: Sherry

National

PR suspends passenger operation due to heavy rains and floods

National

Pakistan lodges protest with India over killing of Pakistani civil prisoner in IIOJK

National

Only way to avoid devastation caused by floods is constructions of dams: Imran Khan

National

Attack in polling station: ECP orders Punjab IG to appear with inquiry report on Sep 12

National

PM announces Rs 15bn grant for Sindh as flood relief

Islamabad

Miftah Ismail announces 8000MW solar power project, subsidy on project

Islamabad

IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran in contempt of court case

National

Internet, mobile service down in Quetta after torrential rains

1 of 8,902

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More