PM Shehbaz forms flood relief committee

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday constituted a Flood Relief Committee.

The Prime Minister has formed a separate committee for the all four provinces, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will head the committee for Balochistan.

The committee of Balochistan will comprise of 12 members, while the committee for will be comprised of a 9-member committee and will be led by Zahid Akram Durrani, the 8-member committee of Sindh will be led by Syed Khurshid Shah.

The 6-member committee of Punjab will be led by Syed Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood. All four committees will play their role for the delivery of relief goods.