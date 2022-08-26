Our Staff Reporter

Poet Ahmed Faraz remembered

ISLAMABAD – The 14th death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet, Ahmed Faraz was observed on Thursday. Ahmad Faraz was born on January 12, 1931 in Kohat. The real name of Ahmad Faraz was Syed Ahmad Shah. He studied at Edwardes College, Peshawar and received his Master’s degree in Urdu and Persian from Peshawar University. During his college life, the two poets Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Ali Sardar Jafri influenced him and became Faraz’s role models. He started his career as a script writer from Radio Pakistan, Peshawar and later joined Urdu Department of Peshawar University as a lecturer. ‘Tanha Tanha’, ‘Be-awaz gali kuchon main’, ‘Sab awazain meri hain’ and ‘Shab-e-khoon’ are among his literary works. The great Urdu poet was decorated with a number of national and international awards including the Nagar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz. Faraz died on August 25, 2008, because of kidney failure and was buried in Islamabad.

14th death anniversary

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Russian Eurovision star faces hate campaign over opposition to Ukraine war

Entertainment

Olivia Wilde says being served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis on stage was ‘vicious’

Entertainment

Pinewood Studios’ new sound stage honours Sean Connery

Entertainment

Musk lawyers seize on Twitter whistleblower revelations

International

Russia says killed over 200 Ukraine troops in rail strike

International

France reiterates support for UN agency mission to Zaporizhzhia plant ‘as soon as possible’

International

Angolan president secures strong lead in early poll results

International

Former British ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon

International

Malaysia reports 2,636 new COVID-19 infections, 11 more deaths

International

Needy families receive China-donated assistance in Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province

1 of 3,048

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More