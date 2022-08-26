Our Staff Reporter

Police arrest PO involved in British national’s murder

RAWALPINDI – Pirwadhai police arrested a notorious criminal accused in murdering a man and British national woman of Pakistani origin, informed sources on Thursday.

The accused, Zahir Khan Jadoon, was nabbed from a hide-out by a team of police, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Aizaz Azeem Pirwadhai, they said. The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the local court. He was on the run for long time, sources mentioned.

The accused was produced before a court, which sent him on police remand.

Talking to The Nation, SHO PS Pirwadhai Raja Aizaz Azeem said that the notorious criminal Zahir Khan Jadoon was involved in murders over old enmity. He said that the accused shot dead a man namely Khalid Khan Jadoon in Hazara Colony in 2019. He said the PO was also wanted by police for murdering a British national of Pakistani origin Maira Zulfiqar in Lahore allegedly over marriage dispute. He said police have obtained his physical remand for further investigation.

 

 

 

