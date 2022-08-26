Police bust dacoit gang

ISLAMABAD – Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting six active members involved in numerous dacoity incidents in various areas of Islamabad, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

According to details, a police team of Khanna police station by using latest technology and human resources arrested six members of a dacoit gang who were involved in numerous incidents of street crimes. The accused were identified as Ans Mehmood, Muhammad Sohaib, Jawad Ahmed, Sulman Jabber, Usman Arif and Sulman Khan. Police have also recovered five snatched motorbikes, four mobile phones, and three 30 bore pistols used in these dacoity incidents. During preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in murder, dacoity incidents in the areas of Koral, Khanna and Sabzi Mandi. Cases have been registered in PS Koral, Khanna and Sabzi Mandi and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested 16 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered, foreign currency, mobile phones, watches, valuables, drugs, hukkah and flavours and weapons with ammunition from their possession during the last 24, he said.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities. Following these directives, Shehzad Town police team apprehended three members of a gang namely Nasrullah Khan, Dansih Ali and Zahid Ullah and recovered foreign currency, mobile phones, watches from their possession. Secretariat police arrested accused Latif Hussain and recovered 130 gram hashish from him. Bani Gala police arrested two accused Ans and Naqash Haider Shah and recovered 1,225 gram heroine, 12 gram Ice and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Aabpara police arrested accused Muhammad Akmal and recovered 1,230 gram heroin from his possession. Shalimar police arrested two accused Aftab and Kamran and recovered hukkah and flavours from their possession. Sangjani police arrested accused namely Yasir Mehmmod and recovered 1,740 gram hashish from his possession. Koral police arrested five accused namely Adeel, Muhammad Kabbir, Ibrahim, Tayyab and Sohail Khalid and recovered stolen valuables, 320 gram heroin, 1620 gram hashish, and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Noon police arrested accused namely Tamoor and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad police have intensified the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce crime and arrest the culprits involved in it.

Also, police have apprehended four accused involved in aerial firing and recovered two 30 bore pistols and one 12 bore gun from their possession during the last 24 hours, a police public relations officer said.

According to details, on special directions of DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatta, SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar directed zonal officers to arrest criminal elements and those who involved in aerial firing. Following these directions, I-Area police team under supervision of SP I-Area arrested four suspects and recovered two 30 bore pistols, one 12 bore gun with ammunition. The accused were identified as Ahmed Ali, Muhammad Mahmood, Khawar Mushtaq and Abdul Rauf, while a case has been registered against the arrested accused. Further investigation is underway.