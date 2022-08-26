Post IMF policies

The IMF package and other loans will provide Pakistan with just enough breathing space to set our house in order and adopt economic policies to bridge this ever-widening gap between State Revenues and Expenditures. For this it is essential that the government must impose tax on all sources of income above a certain threshold, and drastically cut down imports of all non-essential luxury items while simultaneously adopting austerity measures by state institutions etc.

Allowing import of dog food, expensive vehicles, mobiles etc. even after increasing the custom duty would still entail depletion of our scarce foreign exchange reserves. Withdrawing taxes on the retail/wholesale sector, who have been involved in hoarding and black-marketing for decades during every Ramadan, religious festivities etc. is totally unjustified. Doing so, after the tax had been announced by Finance Minister only indicates that economics continues to be slave to politics, instead of the reverse. It does not bode well.

Earlier we had witnessed the former government announce tax relief for import of luxury electric limousines in a country where there is acute shortage of electricity, resulting in massive load shedding.

As it is, Pakistan’s agriculture-based economy is facing an acute crisis, and today we are forced to import food, in which we were once self-sufficient.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.