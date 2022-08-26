PPP sharing burden of difficult decisions with PML-N, says Hassan Murtaza

LAHORE – General Secretary Pakistan People’s Party and parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza on Thursday said that PPP was sharing the burden of difficult decisions taken by the PML (N) government in these difficult times. He was speaking on the occa­sion of the visit of the PML (N) del­egation led by PML (N) leader Malik Nadeem Kamran along with the can­didate of NA 118 Dr Shizra Mansab Ali Khan who visited PPP central Punjab and thanked PPP leader­ship for their support. Rai Shah Ja­han Bhatti, Pir Nobahar Shah, Abrar Shah, Shehzad Saeed Cheema and Agha Ali Haider were present.

He said inflation had reached its peak as uupee was depreciating against the US dollar. He said it was the need of the hour that all the po­litical parties should work for the flood victims. Murtza urged the PML (N) government to take steps to pro­vide relief to the common people of the country who are unable to pay the electricity bills. He said that the PPP condemned all kinds of restric­tions on freedom of expression and banning of media channels.

Speaking on the occasion PML (N) leader Malik Nadeem Kamran said that the government was taking steps to provide relief to the people. He thanked former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari for their support