Precious birds smuggling attempt foiled

KHYBER – An attempt to smuggle precious birds from Pakistan to Afghanistan was foiled by the Wildlife Department at Torkham Border on Thursday.

Divisional Forest and Wildlife Officer (DFO) Khyber Haleem Marwat said that on a tip off the wildlife and custom departments carried out a joint operation and four falcons were recovered from the luggage of an Afghanistan-bound pedestrian. As per rules of the Wildlife Department, the criminal was released after fine.