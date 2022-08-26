APP

PSX loses 305 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 305.40 points, with negative change of 0.70 percent, closing at 43,032.57 points against 43,337.97 points on the last working day. A total of 208,115,224 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 256,479,127 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.783 billion against Rs.8.747 billion on last trading day. As many as 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 209 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 18,598,000 shares and price per share of Rs.1.32, Hascol Petrol with volume of 10,506,500 and price per share of Rs.6.74 and PIAC(A) with volume of 9,304,500 and price per share of Rs.4.97. SAnofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.79.70 per share, closing at Rs.1,349.70 whereas the runner up was Reliance Cotton, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.37.05 to Rs.531.05.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.64.33 per share closing at Rs.1,057 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs.24.97 to close at Rs.2,375.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Gwader

CM Murad forms committees for relief, loss assesment in flood-hit areas

Gwader

CM Bizenjo condoles demise of minister’s son

Gwader

SSWM starts working to dispose of garbage heaps: Memon

Gwader

Qesco shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety measures

Gwader

Man nabbed on child pornography charges

Gwader

‘Balochistan infrastructure badly damaged in floods’

Gwader

OGDCL provides water pumps, food hampers to flood affectees in Sindh

Newspaper

Imran declared eligible to contest NA-22 by-election

Newspaper

Schools in five KP dists closed for two days

Newspaper

Pakistan-India confrontation intensifies

1 of 4,046

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More