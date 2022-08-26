Punjab govt gearing up to fill 16,000 posts in class-IV category

Lahore – The Punjab government is gearing up to fill as many as 16,000 vacant posts in class four category on the recommendations of provincial ministers, MPAs and MNAs belonging to the PTI and the PML-Q, it has been learnt.

A quota has been allocated for the elected members as well as the ticket holders as every single member will be given a quota of 20 to 80 seats with MNAa and ministers getting the highest number of seats. All seats will be filled by candidates belonging to their respective constituencies.

As per details, the elected representatives of the ruling coalition from Lahore will be given a quota of 1720 seats.

The process to make recruitments against class four category posts was initiated early this year during the tenure of Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The posts were advertised and interviews were conducted, but the process could not be completed due to the abrupt ending of the then government. The chief minister had to resign under pressure from the PDM parties on April 1 this year.

MNAs, MPAs, ministers to get jobs’ quota for supporters

Now, when the coalition government of PTI and PML-Q is back in power the process has been started again. These seats will be given to the supporters and voters of the ruling parties in Punjab. This will broaden the support base of the two parties ahead of the general elections due in October next year.

While there may be no harm in making these recruitments on the recommendations of the elected representatives, but since they will be distributing the jobs among their supporters, it will be against the principles of merit and justice.

The people who had voted for the PML-N, the PPP and other political parties will be deprived of employment opportunities in the government sector.

Though the vacancies will be announced and the candidates will be interviewed, all this will be a mere eyewash. Only those having a letter of recommendation from the concerned MPA or MANA will be finally selected.