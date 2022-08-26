Our Staff Reporter

Qesco shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety measures

QUETTA – Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) closed its Gandakha Grid Station area of Jaffarabad district due to safety measures after entering flood water in it causing suspending of power supply of same areas of feeders.

According to QESCO spokesman, due to the recent monsoon rains and floods, water has entered the transformer yard and trench of the 66KV Gandakha Grid Station, due to which safety measures have been taken into consideration. The power supply to the feeders connected to this grid station has been stopped by switching off the breaker of the grid station at 5 am on Thursday morning. He further said that the Grid System Operation (GSO) department of QESCO was working to remove water from the 66kV Gandakha Grid Station and was facing difficulties owing to continuous rain.

He expressed the expectation that after the rain subsides and the weather improves, QESCO staff would complete the dewatering of the 66 KV Gandakha substation and restore the power supply.

However, QESCO has apologized to the concerned consumers for the inconvenience caused by the power outage due to heavy rains and appealed for cooperation.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Gwader

CM Murad forms committees for relief, loss assesment in flood-hit areas

Gwader

CM Bizenjo condoles demise of minister’s son

Gwader

SSWM starts working to dispose of garbage heaps: Memon

Gwader

Man nabbed on child pornography charges

Gwader

‘Balochistan infrastructure badly damaged in floods’

Gwader

OGDCL provides water pumps, food hampers to flood affectees in Sindh

Newspaper

Imran declared eligible to contest NA-22 by-election

Newspaper

Schools in five KP dists closed for two days

Newspaper

Pakistan-India confrontation intensifies

Newspaper

Consumers having upto 200 units consumption to pay Rs3.8972/unit

1 of 1,936

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More