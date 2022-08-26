News Desk

Rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north and east Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, few heavy falls are also likely in north Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north and east Balochistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-four degree centigrade, Murree seventeen, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit nineteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh twelve and Anantnag eighteen degree centigrade.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

SHC disposes of plea against ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

Karachi

Rain emergency: Schools across Sindh to remain closed till Saturday

National

Imran Khan will not tender apology to IHC

National

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh today

Headlines

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan rises to 237

Lahore

Ayesha Siddique trust constructs maternity ward in Gulab Devi Hospital

Lahore

Three new low cost housing schemes approved

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 433 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Lahore

Minister orders provision of more dialysis machines

Lahore

Dr Yasmin lauds WB role in Punjab health sector promotion

1 of 8,954

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More