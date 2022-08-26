APP

Rupee extends losses against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by Rs 1.04 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 219.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 218.37. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 224 and Rs 227 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 1.95 and closed at Rs 219.30 against the last day’s closing of Rs 217.35. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.60, whereas an increase of Rs 1.56 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 259.77 as compared to its last closing of Rs 258.21. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 24 paisa each to close at Rs 59.73 and Rs 58.37 respectively.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Gwader

CM Murad forms committees for relief, loss assesment in flood-hit areas

Gwader

CM Bizenjo condoles demise of minister’s son

Gwader

SSWM starts working to dispose of garbage heaps: Memon

Gwader

Qesco shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety measures

Gwader

Man nabbed on child pornography charges

Gwader

‘Balochistan infrastructure badly damaged in floods’

Gwader

OGDCL provides water pumps, food hampers to flood affectees in Sindh

Newspaper

Imran declared eligible to contest NA-22 by-election

Newspaper

Schools in five KP dists closed for two days

Newspaper

Pakistan-India confrontation intensifies

1 of 4,046

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More