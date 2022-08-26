SBP Open Tennis Championship kicks off today

Lahore – The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Open Tennis Championship 2022 will kick off today (Friday) here at the SBP Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Talking to media, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary General Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) revealed this and added that the players from across the Punjab will be seen in action in the five-day event and the winners and top performers will be awarded with prizes, trophies, medals and certificates.

The championship will be contested in various age group categories including men’s singles, boys U-18, girls U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6. The opening ceremony of the event will be held today at 5:00 pm.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director General Sports Punjab will grace the opening ceremony as chief guests while Tournament Director and former Pakistan No 1 Rashid Malik, players and their families and tennis enthusiasts will also be present on the occasion. All the final matches of the event will be played on August 26 at 5:00 pm.

Rashid Malik thanked Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood, Director General Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi and former Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz for their all-out support in holding this event for the top tennis players of the province. “The Sports Minister as well as the DG SBP are keen promoters of sports and under their able supervision, different sports and sportspersons are flourishing in the province and the example of ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem Sukhera is in front of all. And not only this, they have also announced to establish an athletic ground for the champion at his hometown, which is highly commendable.

“The sports infrastructure is also being improved and the players are being provided the best sports facilities. The state-of-the-art tennis stadium is the example of their great vision of taking sports in Pakistan to the new heights. Not only this, there are separate courts for the kids for practice purpose, where the summer camps can be organized, which will help the SBP find fresh talent and train and groom them so that they may earn international laurels for Pakistan,” he added.

Malik also thanked SBP Vice Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum, who is also a great promotor of sports and playing a significant role in the betterment of sports in Punjab. “This SBP-organized championship will be featured by top players of Punjab, who will display quality tennis skills and techniques throughout the event and will try to win titles in their respective categories.”