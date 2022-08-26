SC sets aside Manzoor Wassan’s disqualification to contest elections

Court issues notice to Hamza in NAB appeal against LHC order | SC adjourns Dar’s petition for two weeks on his counsel’s plea.

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the decision of the Election Tri­bunal regarding disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Manzo­or Wassan from contesting elections.

A three-member SC bench compris­ing Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by Manzoor Wassan against re­jection of his nomination papers for contesting the 2018 elections.

Manzoor Wassan had filed nom­ination papers from PS 27 Kotde­ji Tehsil Bangno in 2018 which was accepted by the Returning Officer while his nomination papers were challenged before the ET, which had rejected the nomination papers and declared him disqualified.

Wassan had filed a petition in Sindh High Court against the Elec­tion Tribunal’s decision but it was upheld by the high court. The for­mer Sindh minister then moved to the Supreme Court against disqual­ification decision.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday adjourned hear­ing on former Finance Minister Ish­aq Dar’s petition against being de­clared absconded for two weeks as his counsel submitted that he could not appear due to illness.

A two-member SC bench compris­ing Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Assistant of Advocate Salman Butt, counsel for Ishaq Dar appeared be­fore the bench and stated that his client could not appear before the court due to illness and pleaded for adjournment of the case. The Advo­cate on Record said that Salman Butt had returned from abroad but was suffering from illness since then.

Justice Ijaz said that Salman Butt was not mentioned as Ishaq Dar’s counsel in the case and as per record Misbahuddin Qazi was the counsel. The Advocate on Record said that Ishaq Dar had submitted a plea for an additional counsel. Subsequently, the court accepted his plea and ad­journed the hearing for two weeks.

Also, the Supreme Court Thurs­day issued a notice to former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB’s) appeal against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision.

A two-member SC bench compris­ing Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by NAB against the LHC order regarding intimating Hamza Shehbaz before his arrest.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor general claimed that the LHC verdict was against the law and constitution. The apex court verdicts already existed which stated that it was not binding to in­form the suspect prior to his or her arrest, he added and pleaded the court to annul the LHC decision. Later, the court issued notice to Hamza Shehbaz and adjourned the case till date in office.