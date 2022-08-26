Schools in five KP dists closed for two days

PESHAWAR – In the wake of excessive rains and floods, schools in five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Chitral, Swat and Dir are closed for two days.

The district administration said on Thursday that the decision to close schools in these districts was to avert further human losses. Recent rains and floods have killed 79 people and injured 142 in KP so far.

Meanwhile, in D I Khan Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan announced that all public and private institutions including schools and colleges would remain closed for two days keeping in view of weather forecast, prevailing flash flood situation and continuous spell of heavy rainfall. Due to havoc situation, various schools and communication infrastructure was damaged in different areas of the district.

The decision was taken after the declaration of emergency in the affected areas of the district by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department.

The recent flash flood caused by abnormal heavy rains left seven people died and 15 injured besides wrecking havoc with infrastructure in several areas of the district.