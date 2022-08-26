News Desk

Senators to donate salaries for relief of flood victims

Expressing solidarity with the flood victims, the Senators have decided to donate their salaries for supporting the relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas.

According to details, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman has announced to donate their two-month salaries to the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Senators would donate their one-month salary to the flood relief fund. Furthermore, officers from Grade 16 to 22 would donate four-day salary in an effort to lend a helping hand amid this natural disaster.

In a statement, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani urged the nation to step up for the relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas. He appealed to the nation to remember the flood-stricken people in prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

