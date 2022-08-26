SHC moved against loadshedding, tax collection through power bills

KARACHI – The Jamaat-i-Islami approached the Sindh High Court against K-Electric and others for prolonged loadshedding and exorbitant increase in power traffic especially in the name of fuel adjustment charges (FAC).

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman along with two other party leaders petitioned the SHC stating that the KE and other respondents had failed to discharge their obligations for uninterrupted supply of electricity to the citizens of Karachi.

While citing the KE, ministry of power and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) as respondents, the petitioners contended that the extended loadshedding in the city was due to poor performance of the KE and improper supervision of other respondents as they became a tool in the hands of the power utility.

They argued that Nepra had no mechanism to gauge the actual production of power by the KE and demand for the provincial metropolis. They further submitted that the ministry was providing extraordinary support to KE in shape of huge finance on account of subsidiary electricity from national grid as well as fixed gas quota just to facilitate the power utility to minimise the cost of electricity, but the same was not being transferred to consumers.

The petitioners argued that KE was exhorting huge amount of money from consumers in the name of FAC with the permission of Nepra and added that they had approached the regulatory authority, but to no avail.

They asked the SHC to restrain KE from carrying out loadshedding especially in the night-time and to direct the power utility to generate power as per the required demand and in accordance with the agreements made with federal authorities.

They also sought directive for Nepra to stop KE from overbilling in different names including FAC and other taxes including sales tax, TV licence fee and income tax. The petitioners said that KE may be directed to improve its system and replaced the old machinery in order to improve its performance in generation, distribution and transmission of electricity.