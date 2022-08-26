Staff Reporter

Six Pak players reach quarterfinals of PSF-Combaxx Int’l Squash Tournament

Lahore -Six Pakistan players managed to book berths in the quarterfinals of the PSF-Combaxx Men International Squash Tournament after registering emphatic wins in the second-round fixtures at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Thursday. Pakistan’s Noor Zaman, Farhan Zaman, Muhammad Ashab Irfan, Nasir Iqbal, Hamaz Khan and Ahsan Ayazm recorded victories.  Noor Zaman defeated compatriot Farhan Mehboob 11-4, 11-8 (retd) in 19 minutes, while Farhan Zaman trounced compatriot Muhammad Ammad in a well-fought contest 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4 in 39 minutes. Similarly, Muhammad Ashab Irfan edged passed compatriot Naveed Rehman 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 in a 45-minute interesting competition. Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia overcame Ireland’s Alireza Shameeli 12-10, 11-6, 11-8 in 32 minutes. Nasir Iqbal beat compatriot Salman Saleem 11-4, 12-10, 11-6 in 29 minutes, while Hamaz Khan outwitted Sepehr Etemadpoor of Ireland 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 in a 42 minutes’ seesaw battle. Ahsan Ayaz saw off compatriot Zahir Shah 11-8, 11-4, 11-3 in 24 minutes. Egypt’s Abdallah Elmasry warded off challenge from his compatriot Khaled Labib 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 in 28 minutes to advance to quarterfinals.

More Stories
Newspaper

DG Rangers Sindh inaugurates I-Day Tennis Tournament

Newspaper

PM rewards medal winners of CW Games

Newspaper

SBP Open Tennis Championship kicks off today

Newspaper

Wapda win men, women titles in National Ju-Jitsu Championship

Newspaper

Nadal’s return a boost for depleted US Open men’s draw

Entertainment

Russian Eurovision star faces hate campaign over opposition to Ukraine war

Entertainment

Olivia Wilde says being served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis on stage was ‘vicious’

Entertainment

Poet Ahmed Faraz remembered

Entertainment

Pinewood Studios’ new sound stage honours Sean Connery

Entertainment

Musk lawyers seize on Twitter whistleblower revelations

1 of 3,825

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More