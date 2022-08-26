Staff Reporter

Social media trolling accused remanded in FIA custody

LAHORE    –    A local court on Thursday handed over a doctor, allegedly involved in social media trolling against the institutions, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on one-day physical remand. Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk conducted the proceedings, wherein the FIA officials produced Dr Sahar Saud. The officials submitted that the accused was ar­rested on criminal charges under the Cyber Crimes Act. The court was requested to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for completing the investigation process from him. However, the court handed over the ac­cused to the FIA on one-day physical remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term

