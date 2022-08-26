Stray dogs attack anti-polio team, injure one

LAYYAH – An anti-polio team was attacked by stray dogs in the vicinity of Chowk Azam in Layyah city on Thursday, injuring one worker. Nasreen Parveen, a lady polio worker, was on duty when she was attacked and bitten by a pack of stray dogs in Layyah. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later shifted to home. Citizens of Layyah complained that despite repeated and frequent complaints, there is a deafening silence on the part of authorities on the issue stray dogs. Pakistan has witnessed a spike in the cases of stray dogs biting, but it seems that our authorities are not ready to wake up from the deep slumber.