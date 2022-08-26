APP

Swat Expressway closed due to landslide

PESHAWAR – The Swat Expressway was closed for traffic after late Wednesday night land-sliding near Palai Interchange, Spokesman for Motorway informed on Thursday.

Due to the road closure, traffic coming from Islamabad and Peshawar was being diverted from Palai Interchange while the expressway was closed near Chakdarra for traffic coming from Dir and Swat.

The spokesman said that work on clearance of the expressway has been started adding that people should avoid unnecessary travelling in the wake of erratic weather conditions. In case of any query or problem, the spokesman said people may contact helpline number 130 for assistance.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Gwader

CM Murad forms committees for relief, loss assesment in flood-hit areas

Gwader

CM Bizenjo condoles demise of minister’s son

Gwader

SSWM starts working to dispose of garbage heaps: Memon

Gwader

Qesco shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety measures

Gwader

Man nabbed on child pornography charges

Gwader

‘Balochistan infrastructure badly damaged in floods’

Gwader

OGDCL provides water pumps, food hampers to flood affectees in Sindh

Newspaper

Imran declared eligible to contest NA-22 by-election

Newspaper

Schools in five KP dists closed for two days

Newspaper

Pakistan-India confrontation intensifies

1 of 2,462

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More