Our Staff Reporter

Three new low cost housing schemes approved

LAHORE    –    Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Develop­ment Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired 86th board meet­ing of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) at its office here on Thursday. The meet­ing approved launching new low-cost housing schemes namely Campbellpur Greens Attock, Al-Rasheed Garden Gujranwala and Al-Noor Gar­den Residencia Sangla Hill to provide quality resi­dential facilities to the locals at affordable rates. PHATA Director General Khalid Nazir Wattoo and board members attended the meeting. It was de­cided in the meeting to constitute a monitoring committee to check the housing projects. The meeting also decided to reserve 20 percent quota for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in every housing scheme, besides approving the formula­tion of pension rules for PHATA employees and other administrative matters to ensure smooth functioning. On the occasion the provincial min­ister stressed creating ease for the developers to accelerate the development work and made it clear that there was no room for corruption. He said that the Naya Pakistan Housing Project was priority of the government and added, “I intend to complete maximum number of housing schemes in the mini­mum possible time. Maximum facilities be provid­ed to the developers engaged with PHATA housing schemes”, he concluded. The developers who at­tended the meeting assured to complete the hous­ing projects within the given time frame.

