SUKKUR – Two broth­ers on Thursday killed as light­ning struck them in Sukkur. As per local Police, the lightning struck in a neighboring village of Saleh Putt, Sukkur, killing two brothers on the spot. Police told the deceased were named Mu­hamad Raza and Ali Raza, who were brothers. It is to mention here that several areas of Sukkur were still submerged with rain­water after heavy downpours lashed Sindh’s third biggest city.