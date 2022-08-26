Wapda win men, women titles in National Ju-Jitsu Championship

LAHORE – Pakistan Wapda team clinched total 14 gold medals to emerge as men and women champions in the 13th National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship that concluded here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday.

Kainat Arif of Wapda was adjudged the player of the championship. Besides Wapda’s 14 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze medals, Navy and Punjab finished second and third positions by claiming 6 and 4 gold medals respectively.

Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Taimoor Masood was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, DSO Tanveer Shah and President PJJF Khalil Ahmed Khan were also present on this occasion.

Sports Minister Taimoor Masood and DG SBP Muhammad Tariq Qureshi witnessed the decisive fights and later distributed trophies and medals among the top performers of the championship.

Talking to media, the Minister said that Pakistan athletes can win laurels for the country in power sports. “We are going to establish a top-level academy and Power Sports Arena to promote power sports among the youth.”

He further said Pakistan has plenty of ju-jitsu talent and that’s why Pakistan athletes returned successful from World Junior Ju-Jitsu and Asian Championships. “The future of ju-jitsu is bright in our country and this game could be a useful weapon for self-defense in the modern era,” he added.

DG SBP Tariq Qureshi appreciated the talent of male and female players during the championship. “The SBP will arrange professional training courses for talented players and team officials. It is taking all possible measures for the promotion of sports across the province. We are devising an effective plan to groom the potential players so that they may serve Pakistan in future competitive events.”

Sharing his views, President PJJF Khalil Ahmed Khan said: “I am grateful to Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood and DG SBsP Tariq Qureshi for their all-out support in conducting this national championship. It is true that there is a very low budget of this medal-winning federation, yet we manage everything in this meager financial budget.

“We are trying to engage corporate giants in our events as it will help in not only conducting a good number of national events but also support our top national athletes to compete in a good number of international events. There is no dearth of talent in the country but the need of the hour is to provide this talent modern facilities and maximum international exposure so that they may win international glories for the country,” Khalil added.