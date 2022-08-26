Yazdani Gilani announces support to ex-PM’s son in NA-157 by-polls

MULTAN – Makhdoom Syed Yazdani Gilani has an­nounced his support to former prime minis­ter Syed Yusuf Raza Gi­lani’s son Ali Musa Gi­lani in the by-election of NA-157.

He also directed his workers to extend support to Musa Gilani during the by-elec­tion. He said that he always stood by Gilani family and will always do the same.

Yazdani Gilani add­ed that Ali Musa Gil­lani is the first and the only candidate in NA-157 by-election and his family member to whom he is support­ing. “Before Musa, I never supported any candidate.” Former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Makh­doom Syed Tanvir­ul Hassan Gillani paid a vote of thanks to Yazdani Gilani for his unequivocal support.