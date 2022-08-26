Our Staff Reporter

Yazdani Gilani announces support to ex-PM’s son in NA-157 by-polls

MULTAN      –    Makhdoom Syed Yazdani Gilani has an­nounced his support to former prime minis­ter Syed Yusuf Raza Gi­lani’s son Ali Musa Gi­lani in the by-election of NA-157.

He also directed his workers to extend support to Musa Gilani during the by-elec­tion. He said that he always stood by Gilani family and will always do the same.

Yazdani Gilani add­ed that Ali Musa Gil­lani is the first and the only candidate in NA-157 by-election and his family member to whom he is support­ing. “Before Musa, I never supported any candidate.” Former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Makh­doom Syed Tanvir­ul Hassan Gillani paid a vote of thanks to Yazdani Gilani for his unequivocal support.

More Stories
Islamabad

Government declares state of emergency amid ‘unprecedented’ rains, flooding

Islamabad

Imran fears knockout on technical grounds

International

Bilawal welcomes $1b Saudi govt investment

Islamabad

COAS orders troops to render all possible support to flood victims

National

Around 19 dams washed away in Killa Abdullah, Chaman

Islamabad

PM cancels London trip to visit Sukkur today

National

Maj Gen Muhammad Aneeq ur Rehman assumes charge of DG ANF

Islamabad

Gill files post-arrest bail petition

Islamabad

SC sets aside Manzoor Wassan’s disqualification to contest elections

Islamabad

Inflation to rise further amid flood-hit economy

1 of 10,126

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More