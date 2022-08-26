Yazdani Gilani announces support to ex-PM’s son in NA-157 by-polls
MULTAN – Makhdoom Syed Yazdani Gilani has announced his support to former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Musa Gilani in the by-election of NA-157.
He also directed his workers to extend support to Musa Gilani during the by-election. He said that he always stood by Gilani family and will always do the same.
Yazdani Gilani added that Ali Musa Gillani is the first and the only candidate in NA-157 by-election and his family member to whom he is supporting. “Before Musa, I never supported any candidate.” Former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Makhdoom Syed Tanvirul Hassan Gillani paid a vote of thanks to Yazdani Gilani for his unequivocal support.