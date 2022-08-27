14 children injured as school’s roof caves in

MUZAFFARGARH – At least 14 children sustained injuries when the roof of a pri­vate school caved in on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, the roof of a private school sud­denly collapsed this morning due to its dilapidated condition in Iram Bagh Colony of Muzaf­fargarh.

As a result, 14 children of the nursery class sustained injuries. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted 12 seriously injured children to District Headquar­ters Hospital Muzaffargarh while two minor injured chil­dren were sent to home after giving first-aid. Deputy Commis­sioner Ali Annan Qamar reached the spot and supervised the re­lief operation.

SECRETARY EDUCATION FORMS COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE SCHOOL INCIDENT

Taking notice of a private school roof collapse incident, Secretary Education South Punjab, Ehtesham Anwar has formed a committee to investi­gate the matter. DPI South Pun­jab Pervaiz Iqbal was tasked to look into the incident wherein 11 female and three male chil­dren, who are the nursery class students in Universal Boys High School, got injured.

After being altered, Rescue 1122 dispatched 3 ambulances and one rescue vehicle to the site. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Hussain Mian, also reached the spot and supervised the operation. The injured kids were shifted to DHO Hospital while two minor wounded kids were sent to their homes after first aid.

DC Ali Anan Qamar along with AC, Jamil Haider Shah and a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and kept on directing rescuers and police during rescue operation. The wounded were identified as Abdur Rehman (7), Anosha (5), Iman Fatima (6), Mobeen Sha­kir (5), Zehra Zafar (6), Muskan Shakir (7), Aliza Khalid (5), Mar­riyum Farid (6), Irum Afzal (6), Marriyum Afzal (7), Zehara Ar­shad (6), M Subhan (5), Ayesha (10) and Aneeba (10).

Dr Hussain while briefing the DC said that the roof of the classroom was in shabby condi­tion adding that owing to recent heavy rains and improper care, it caved in. He said: “Other class­rooms are also in dilapidated conditions. Rainwater has ac­cumulated on roofs, causing seepage.” Anan ordered to seal the school immediately on the DEO’s report.

TWO ELECTROCUTED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS

Two youngsters were elec­trocuted in separate incidents in Daood Khail police precincts here on Friday. Police said that M Jasim (21), resident of Naveed Colony, was cutting the sanitary tiles with a cutter machine when he suffered severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Similarly, 18-year-old She­hzad Hassan, resident of Khan Colony was electrocuted to death when he accidentally touched a live wire of a pedestal fan at his house. Police handed over both the bodies to their heirs after completing neces­sary formalities.

35 POWER PILFERERS NABBED

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Sargodha on Friday nabbed 35 power pilfer­ers from various areas of Sar­godha and Khushab. According to company’s spokesperson, in line with special directives of Superintendent Engineer Wap­da (S.E) Circle office Sargodha, Ibrar Ahmed, a crackdown was launched in Sargodha and Khushab areas.

The Fesco teams accompany­ing task forces raided different localities and nabbed 30 pilfer­ers from Sargodha and five from Khushab red handed. Separate cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway