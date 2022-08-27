15 suspects arrested from Koral during search operation

ISLAMABAD –As many as 15 suspects were taken into custody by Islamabad police during a search and combing operation conducted in limits of Police Station (PS) Koral, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The suspects have been shifted to the police station for further interrogation by the police, he added.

According to him, a heavy contingent of police along with personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Quick Reaction Teams and personnel of special branch, following the order of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, carried out a search and combing operation in the precincts of PS Koral.

During the search operation, he said that as many as 15 suspects and a vehicle were taken into custody and shifted to police station for verification. He said police checked 40 houses and questioned 65 persons. Likewise, police also verified five vehicles and 10 motorbikes. The search operation was led by SSP CTD Islamabad.

He said that search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, in a statement, said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking, he said.