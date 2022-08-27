Israr Ahmad

2 armed dacoits snatch car from citizens on Peshawar Road

RAWALPINDI – Two armed dacoits snatched a car from a citizen at gunpoint at Main Peshawar Road, informed sources on Friday.

The fleeing dacoits also resorted to aerial firing to scare the people avoid being chased. The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Westridge, they said.

Police registered a case against the dacoits under section 392 of Pakistan Penal Code on complaint of victim Nadim Ahmed and began investigation.

According to sources, Nadim Ahmed lodged a complaint with PS Westridge stating he along with a friend was traveling to his village from Rawalpindi in a car. He said he made a stopover at Peshawar Road to offer Isha prayer at 9pm. The victim added that as he sat in the car after offering prayer, two unknown dacoits having weapons appeared from somewhere and snatched car from him at gunpoint. He added the fleeing dacoits also started indiscriminate aerial firing after committing crime and then sped away towards Pirwadhai. The victim appealed to police to register a case against the accused and recover his car. Police have lodged a case and began investigation.

In Islamabad, auto-theft gangs pilfered four motorcycles from various parts of the capital. As many as two houses were burgled, whereas, a person was also kidnapped from Islamabad. Police registered cases and started investigation.

 

