APP

3 persons held for torturing woman

RAWALPINDI -The police on Friday arrested three accused over charge of torturing a woman in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station, police spokesman.

On the request of the brother of the victim woman, Waris Khan police have registered a case.

The spokesman informed that the prime accused (husband) identified as Khurram, his father namely Shan and his brother Karamat, who allegedly tortured the woman over a domestic dispute were sent behind the bars. He said that the investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police Rawal, Javed Joya appreciated Waris Khan police team for arresting the accused.

He said strict action must be taken against such criminals who were involved in torturing children and women.

The SP made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

More Stories
Business

Weekly inflation soars by 1.83pc on high vegetables prices, power tariff

Business

Miftah welcomes Turkish investment in Pakistan

Business

PSX loses 441 points

Business

Federal govt amends release strategy of funds for PSDP 2022-23

Business

FTO addressed 2650 complaints in six months

Business

Gold unchanged

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

Business

2 CCRI Multan Bt cotton varieties recommended for approval

Business

BISP a role model for other countries: WFP’s special adviser

Business

META restates commitment to user privacy in virtual sitting with Pak reporters

1 of 3,499

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More