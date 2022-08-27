3 persons held for torturing woman

RAWALPINDI -The police on Friday arrested three accused over charge of torturing a woman in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station, police spokesman.

On the request of the brother of the victim woman, Waris Khan police have registered a case.

The spokesman informed that the prime accused (husband) identified as Khurram, his father namely Shan and his brother Karamat, who allegedly tortured the woman over a domestic dispute were sent behind the bars. He said that the investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police Rawal, Javed Joya appreciated Waris Khan police team for arresting the accused.

He said strict action must be taken against such criminals who were involved in torturing children and women.

The SP made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.