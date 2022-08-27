5th PGA Inter-Club Golf starts today at Lahore Gymkhana

LAHORE – The 20-member golf teams of four leading golf clubs of Punjab, Lahore Gymkhana, Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club, will compete against each other on August 27 and 28 here at the historic par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

The event will be conducted under the administrative supervision of Col (R) Asif Mehdi, Tournament Director, Sarmad Nadeem, Convenor Golf, Col Rustam Ali Chatta, Referee, Hamid Asadullah, Member, and Aisha Moazzam, Lady Member. This is a team event and members of each team comprises four most capable amateur golf players, four senior amateurs but in prime playing form, three lady amateurs, three boys falling in age bracket 15 -18 years, three boys below 15 years and three girls falling in age group below 21 years.

Punjab Golf Association (PGA) Secretary Brig (R) Sajid Akram said that this is the 5th PGA Punjab Inter-Club Golf Championship and its outstanding feature is that it engages a mix of top notch golf playing amateurs, highly experienced senior amateurs, competent ladies and dexterous girls and boys in a highly competitive golfing activity. The winning club team will reap prize money of Rs 500,000 and a champion’s trophy while team members will feel graced with gold medals.

There is certainly a burning urge among participating teams to eclipse and outshine each other and each team member yearns to display masterly golfing skills during the course of two rounds combat and thereby ensure a place of distinction for their parent club and themselves. Playing format will be stroke play gross and in the amateur and senior amateur categories the best three gross scores will count. For other categories like ladies, girls and boys, the best two gross scores will be considered.

Tournament Director Col (R) Asif Mehdi said noteworthy names appearing in this championship are Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Damil Ataullah, Nouman Ilyas and Capt Zainur Rehman, Daniyal Lashari, Jamal Nasir Khan, Hafiz Muhammed Uwais, Khurram Khalid Khan, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Qasim Ali Khan, Hussain Ahmed, Sameer Iftikhar and Rao Hassan, Brig Adnan Abbasi, Brig Omer Ejaz and Col Kifayatullah. Remarkable ladies fighting it out are Tahira Nazir, Ghazala Yasmin, Suneya Osama, Rimsha Ijaz, Parkha Ijaz, Aisha Moazzam, Sameea Javaid Ali and Laiba Ali Shah.

It will be an intensely fought out Inter Club Championship and participating players will be at their commendable best during the two rounds of the event being held at the marvelous and much admired Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. Manager Golf, Punjab Golf Association, Muhammad Zakir confirmed that first day tee off at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Saturday will take place at 7:00 am.