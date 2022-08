SARGODHA – Six people were booked and their vehicles were impound­ed over the violation of traffic rules here on Friday. A police spokesperson said teams of Punjab Highways Police by setting up pickets at Chak 46-SB, 110-SB, Mid Ranjha Road and other places, and found six people were driving vehi­cles without licenses. The ac­cused were identified as Ali Abbas, M Yaqoob, Sanaullah, M Imran, Asif Ali and Imran Ali. Cases were registered against them.