Our Staff Reporter

950 schools damaged by flood waters: Murad Raas

Says students being shifted to nearby schools.

LAHORE    –   Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas Friday said that a total of 950 schools have been damaged by the flood waters in the South Punjab and they had been closed to protect the children. Addressing a press conference here, he said that students were being shifted to nearby schools for the time being. He said the government had allocated Rs 20.8 million to repair the school buildings. “ Toll free number 042 111112020 is being provided for redressal of complaints regard­ing the education department”, Murad informed. General public can contact the toll-free number of the Education Department to identify any kind of problems, he added. Talking about the short­age of books in the schools, the minister said the books will reach every school across the province by next Friday. Talking about the commencement of the new project known as Insaf academy, the Educa­tion Minister said Insaf Academy was in completion stages. He also disclosed that the education depart­ment would recruit 16000 Educators across Pun­jab while 11 thousand employees from grade 1 to grade 4 will also be recruited in the department

