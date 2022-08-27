All flood-affected areas declared calamity-hit, CM tells PTI leaders

Parvez appeals to nation to wholeheartedly support disaster-hit people.

LAHORE – A PTI delegation led by secretary general Asad Umer called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here on Friday. The chief minis­ter briefed the delega­tion about the relief op­eration underway in the flood-hit areas of south Punjab and the colossal damage done to the life and property of the people there. The delegation comprised Shafqat Mahmood, Andleeb Abbas, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Mohsin Leghari. The chief minister told the PTI leaders that all the flood affected areas in south Punjab have been declared calamity-hit besides imposition emergency in the region. He told them that torren­tial rains and the ensuing flood had wreaked havoc in the South Punjab areas of Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Thousands of people have been displaced and the fields as well as the properties have been badly damaged, he stated. “I went to Ta­unsa and Rajanpur without any delay and myself took stock of the situation by meeting with the af­fectees”, he said. The CM apprised that the Punjab government had further expedited the rescue and relief operation in the affected areas. He disclosed that additional human resources and essential machineries had also been transported to the af­fected areas. “I appeal to the nation to generously help their affected brothers and sisters by con­tributing to the CM Flood Relief Fund in order to cope up with the prevailing calamity. We all have to unite together and stand with the affectees in this hour of need,” he observed. Parvez told the delegation that the CM Flood Relief Fund has been set up to help the flood affectees. He hoped that the affluent and philanthropists would deposit their donations in the Bank of Punjab account number: 6010159451200028 which had the IBAN number: 6010159451200028PK92BPUN. He urged the affluent class to help their flood af­fected brothers and sisters on their call. The chief minister emphasized that the Punjab government stand with the affectees in this hour of distress and difficulty, adding that all resources were be­ing utilised for their relief and assistance. He high­lighted that the flood was taking the shape of a hu­man tragedy and expressed his profound heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives. Parvez said that south Punjab was facing an unusual flood situation and the philanthropists and general public should wholeheartedly sup­port the rehabilitation of flood affectees. He said the government had also set up the Chief Minister Punjab Flood Relief Fund for this purpose. “It is the time to stand with the distressed people and I am quite satisfied that the nation would come for­ward because Pakistanis are known for accepting challenges to transform them into opportunities,” he maintained. He asserted that the government was fully committed to rehabilitating the affect­ed population. “Alongside, the Pakistan army, Rescue-1122, PDMA and line departments are working day and night to rehabilitate the flood affectees. The government would also appreci­ate the philanthropic organizations and workers lending their support to the government in reha­bilitation work,” he added.

JHANG PARLIAMENTARIANS CALL ON CM

Parliamentarians from Jhang including Sahibza­da M Mahboob Sultan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Rana Shahbaz Ahmad and Azam Chela called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his of­fice to discuss political is­sues, development proj­ects and rehabilitation of flood victims on Friday. The CM said that no effort would be spared for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, adding that the government has waived off water and land reve­nue charges in the flood-hit areas besides setting up a five billion rupees fund to expedite the re­habilitation work.