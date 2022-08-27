Our Staff Reporter

All measures in place to handle any emergency in Attock: Rescue 1122

ATTOCK – District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Attock Ali Hussain has said that all measures have been taken to handle any emergency in case of flood in the district.

He said this while talking to newsmen. He said that government had issued flood warning for River Indus. He said that four rescue teams consisting of 20 rescuers had been constituted for village Sirka, Dher, Garyala and Attock Khurd while two ambulances, a rescue vehicle, a general purpose vehicle and two boats had been positioned.

Ali Hussain said that people have been shifted to safe locations and said that all the remaining staff was also on high alert.

