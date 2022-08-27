APP

ANF recovers over 102kg narcotics; arrests an accused

RAWALPINDI -Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover over 102 kg of narcotics besides netting an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on GT Road, in Akora Khattak and recovered 102 kg narcotics including 84 kg hashish and 18 kg opium from secret cavities of a truck.

ANF also arrested an accused namely Zaib Gul resident of Mansehra.

In another raid, conducted at a courier service office in Lahore, ANF recovered Ice drug ‘absorbed’ bed sheets being sent to Australia. The parcel was booked by Muhammad Asad resident of Muzaffarabad.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

