Another polio case registered in North Waziristan

National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday confirmed that another child in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus.

The fresh infection of the crippling disease is the 15th case in the country this year.

A 17-month-old boy suffering from polio-induced disabilities began showing early signs of paralysis, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at NIH has confirmed.

The southern districts of KP, namely North and South Waziristan, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, have become the hotspot of wild poliovirus.

Besides one case from Lakki Marwat district reported last week, all cases from Pakistan this year have emerged in North Waziristan in children under two years of age.

The polio eradication campaign has been started across the country on August 22. Polio workers remain undeterred in the face of floods, as they continue to cross dangerous rivers to fulfill their duties.

Earlier, the health ministry officials said that the virus was detected for the first time in sewerage samples of Bahawalpur.

Another sample with the presence of poliovirus was collected from Rawalpindi, they added.

Alarmed over the situation, the officials said that the results of samples from different cities of KP, Punjab, and Sindh were yet to come.