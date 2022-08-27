Army Chief gets floods briefing in Karachi visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qa­mar Javed Bajwa yes­terday visited Karachi yesterday where he was briefed about the flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and the re­sponse measures to help flood victims, the ISPR Directorate has said.

During his visit, the COAS visited the army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan, the ISPR said in a state­ment issued here.

Meanwhile, an Army Flood Relief Centre has been established at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command Rawalpindi to over­see, coordinate Nation­al Flood Relief efforts across the country in coordination with Military Operations Director­ate. The Flood Relief Centres being established in various parts of the country to assist collection, trans­portation and distribution of flood relief goods to flood victims in var­ious provinces. Army troops are shifting people to safer places, pro­viding shelter, meals and busy in medical care to flood affectees in SINDH The forward bases are func­tional at Nagarparker, Badin, Thatha, Sujawal, Sangarh, Jamshoro, Mir Pur Khaas and Dadu districts for provid­ing ration and relief items among flood affectees. Three additional for­ward bases, established at Tando Al­lah Yar and Matiari Mobile medical teams, are providing medical care in far flung areas of the province.

In Jhal Magsi, Balochistan, relief and dewatering operation is under­way in Gandhawa city – 250 ration packets distribution; cooked food provided to 110 flood affectees.

Rescue and relief operation in Na­seerabad is in progress; 500 indi­viduals have been shifted to relief camps and 200 ration packets have been distributed.

In Punjab, 300 individuals have so far been evacuated to safer lo­cations in DG Khan; 2000 patients have been treated.

Fifty relief camps are established in flood affected areas; 5562 individuals are accommodated. Overall, 38242 ration packets have been distributed in flood affected areas.