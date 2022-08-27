Army Chief gets floods briefing in Karachi visit
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday visited Karachi yesterday where he was briefed about the flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and the response measures to help flood victims, the ISPR Directorate has said.
During his visit, the COAS visited the army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan, the ISPR said in a statement issued here.
Meanwhile, an Army Flood Relief Centre has been established at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command Rawalpindi to oversee, coordinate National Flood Relief efforts across the country in coordination with Military Operations Directorate. The Flood Relief Centres being established in various parts of the country to assist collection, transportation and distribution of flood relief goods to flood victims in various provinces. Army troops are shifting people to safer places, providing shelter, meals and busy in medical care to flood affectees in SINDH The forward bases are functional at Nagarparker, Badin, Thatha, Sujawal, Sangarh, Jamshoro, Mir Pur Khaas and Dadu districts for providing ration and relief items among flood affectees. Three additional forward bases, established at Tando Allah Yar and Matiari Mobile medical teams, are providing medical care in far flung areas of the province.
In Jhal Magsi, Balochistan, relief and dewatering operation is underway in Gandhawa city – 250 ration packets distribution; cooked food provided to 110 flood affectees.
Rescue and relief operation in Naseerabad is in progress; 500 individuals have been shifted to relief camps and 200 ration packets have been distributed.
In Punjab, 300 individuals have so far been evacuated to safer locations in DG Khan; 2000 patients have been treated.
Fifty relief camps are established in flood affected areas; 5562 individuals are accommodated. Overall, 38242 ration packets have been distributed in flood affected areas.