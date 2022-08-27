Army troops deployed in all provinces to cope with floods
Decision taken after provinces’ requisition for deployment in flooded areas.
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday approved deployment of Pakistan Army troops throughout the four provinces of the country to assist the civilian governments to cope with the humanitarian crisis and emergency situation that emerged as a result of the rain-induced floods.
The interior ministry has formally notified the deployment under the Article 245 of the Constitution.
The deployment was made after all four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan had sent requisition to the ministry for deployment of troops in their respective flood-affected areas.
The Article 245 pertains to functions of Armed Forces, which says that the “Armed Forces shall, under the directions of the Federal Government, defend Pakistan against external agsubject to law, act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so.”
Pakistan Army is being deployed to help the civilian governments in relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of all the four provinces under the Constitution; Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan was quoted as saying this by the Ministry of Interior in the statement issued here yesterday. The minister said that the Punjab government had requested for deployment of Army to help it in flood-affected areas of district Dera Ghazi Khan while KP had requisitioned the troops for deployment in district Dera Ismail Khan.
He further said that the provincial government in Balochistan had asked for deployment of Army in its various districts including Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Sohbatpur, Jafarabad and Lasbela while the Sindh government had asked for deployment in all its flood-affected areas.
Rana Sanaullah said that the situation of floods was being continuously monitored at a control room established by the interior ministry. "We will not leave alone the flood-affected people at any cost," he said, adding that saving human lives was the top property of the coalition government. He concluded that the federal government was providing all necessary resources and funds to the provinces to help them to cope with the climate-induced disaster