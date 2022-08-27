Army troops deployed in all provinces to cope with floods

Decision taken after provinces’ requisition for deployment in flooded areas.

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Fri­day approved deployment of Pa­kistan Army troops throughout the four provinces of the coun­try to assist the civilian govern­ments to cope with the human­itarian crisis and emergency situation that emerged as a re­sult of the rain-induced floods.

The interior ministry has for­mally notified the deployment under the Article 245 of the Con­stitution.

The deployment was made af­ter all four provinces includ­ing Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan had sent requisition to the min­istry for deployment of troops in their respective flood-affect­ed areas.

The Article 245 pertains to functions of Armed Forces, which says that the “Armed Forc­es shall, under the directions of the Federal Government, defend Pakistan against external ag­subject to law, act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so.”

Pakistan Army is be­ing deployed to help the ci­vilian governments in re­lief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of all the four provinces un­der the Constitution; Interi­or Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan was quoted as saying this by the Ministry of Inte­rior in the statement issued here yesterday. The minister said that the Punjab govern­ment had requested for de­ployment of Army to help it in flood-affected areas of district Dera Ghazi Khan while KP had requisitioned the troops for deployment in district Dera Ismail Khan.

He further said that the pro­vincial government in Baloch­istan had asked for deploy­ment of Army in its various districts including Naseer­abad, Jhal Magsi, Sohbatpur, Jafarabad and Lasbela while the Sindh government had asked for deployment in all its flood-affected areas.

Rana Sanaullah said that the situation of floods was being continuously monitored at a control room established by the interior ministry. "We will not leave alone the flood-affected people at any cost," he said, adding that saving human lives was the top property of the coalition government. He concluded that the federal government was providing all necessary resources and funds to the provinces to help them to cope with the climate-induced disaster,