Muhammad Yashal Mazhar

Asia Cup 2022: Arch-rivals to face each other in Dubai tomorrow

After 308 days, the time comes once again when cricket fans of the subcontinent will remain glued to their TV screens to watch the arch-rivals Pakistan and India. The neighbours will face each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28 during T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Any cricket match between the two nations is one of the most watched events on the global sporting calendar. But unfortunately, Shaheen Afridi who was a nightmare for India in World T20 Cup 2021, will not be available for Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format. This is the second time the tournament will be played in the shortest format. It was last held in the T20 format in Bangladesh in 2016, where India lifted their seventh Asian title by defeating the host by eight wickets in the final.

Consequently, Pakistan and India faced each other only once during the said tournament.

The last time when the Shaheens met the Blue Shirts, they handed a meagre target of 83 runs and became the only Test nation to score double figures in T20 Asia Cup which was easily achieved by the neighbours in 15 overs.

Meanwhile, in the one-day international (ODI) format of the Asia Cup, Pakistan and India have faced each other 13 times, with India winning on seven occasions and Pakistan on five. One game ended in a no result.

